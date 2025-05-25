Ex-Bolingbrook teacher charged with battery of student in custody, police say

article

The Brief A former Bolingbrook middle school teacher turned himself into police on battery charges. Brian Finn was under investigation for an alleged inappropriate communication with a 14-year-old student. Two other school employees were fired after an internal investigation, but have not been charged.



Brian Finn, 61, reported to the Bolingbrook Police Department on Saturday and was released on his own recognizance, according to police.

Teacher accused of battery

The backstory:

A warrant for Finn’s arrest was issued last week, stemming from an investigation into an alleged inappropriate communication between him and a 14-year-old student at Brooks Middle School

Finn, a music teacher, was accused of making physical contact of an "insulting or provoking nature" with a student, "without legal justification," police said.

The investigation began on April 8 after police received a report about the alleged communication with the student. He was placed on administrative leave on May 5 following an internal investigation.

The district said two other staff members were also fired as a result of the investigation, although no charges have been filed against them.

What's next:

Finn is due to appear in court on June 4 for a pretrial hearing.