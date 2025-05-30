Ex-McHenry County detective pleads guilty to multiple charges: sheriff

The Brief Former McHenry County Detective Marvel pleaded guilty May 30 to two counts of official misconduct. He was placed on administrative leave in September 2023 following an off-duty incident and resigned in December that year before an internal investigation was completed. The sheriff’s office reported his resignation to the state board for potential decertification, citing a commitment to accountability and transparency.



A former McHenry County detective has pleaded guilty to multiple charges following a lengthy investigation into an off-duty incident, authorities said.

What we know:

The detective, Christopher Marvel, was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 16, 2023, after the sheriff's office administration was notified of an "off-duty incident."

An internal investigation was launched, but Marvel resigned on Dec. 21, 2023, before it was completed, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 16, 2024, the Illinois State Police and the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office filed charges against Marvel, including:

8 counts of official misconduct

2 counts of solicitation of a sexual act

1 count of defrauding drug and alcohol screening tests

According to court records, Marvel pleaded guilty to two counts of official misconduct and pleaded not guilty to the other charges.

What they're saying:

"The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office holds every member of our team to the highest standards of integrity and accountability. When we were first made aware of Marvel’s actions, we took swift action—placing him on administrative leave and launching an internal investigation. Before that process concluded, he resigned in December 2023, and his resignation while under investigation was reported to the Illinois Training and Standards Board in accordance with the SAFE-T Act. The Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board is responsible for decertification, which means revoking an officer’s certification to work as a law enforcement officer," the sheriff's office said.

Further details on the case haven't been released.