Explore Chicago's premier museums for free this fall

Illinois residents can explore Chicago’s most famous museums without breaking the bank with the return of free days this fall.

Visitors can get their tickets on each museum's website, but proof of residency is required for anyone who wants to take advantage of the promotion.

The Art Institute should be first on anyone’s list, as their final free Illinois Day is Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Adler Planetarium and DuSable Black History Museum are free on Wednesdays, while Tuesdays will be the best day to plan a stop at the Field Museum.

The Museum of Science and Industry and Shedd Aquarium free days will be on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through October.