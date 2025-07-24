Explosion levels Berwyn gas station, forces evacuations amid storm response

The Brief A BP Amoco gas station in Berwyn exploded around 3:49 p.m. Thursday after gas lines ignited during emergency response to storm-related power outages; the station collapsed and nearby windows were shattered. First responders were already on scene managing downed power lines from a thunderstorm when the fire began; residents and nearby businesses were evacuated. No injuries were reported, but crews were still working to extinguish the fire as of 7 p.m.; residents are urged to avoid the area.



An explosion leveled a gas station in Berwyn Thursday afternoon after two main gas lines ignited while crews responded to storm-related power outages, officials said.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 3:42 p.m. in the 6700 block of Ogden Avenue, where Berwyn police and fire personnel were responding to downed power lines following a severe thunderstorm.

While assisting with traffic control and securing the scene, two gas lines at the BP Amoco station ignited, authorities said.

Firefighters began battling the flames as police evacuated residents from nearby homes and businesses.

Just seven minutes later, at 3:49 p.m., the gas lines exploded, causing the station to collapse and shattering windows in surrounding buildings, according to police.

No injuries were reported. As of 7 p.m., crews remained on the scene working to fully extinguish the fire.

What we don't know:

The cause of the gas line ignition remains under investigation.

What's next:

Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area as emergency personnel continue their response.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.