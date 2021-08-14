Expressway shooting in Chicago leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded

One person was killed and two others were injured after being shot on Interstate 290 Friday night.

The shooting occurred near Damen Avenue on I-290 in Chicago at about 8:34 p.m., Illinois State Police said Sunday morning.

The Chicago Police Department said there were three walk-in victims of the shooting at a local hospital.

One of the victims was fatally struck by gunfire, Illinois State Police said.

The two other victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was made available by police.