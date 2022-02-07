Shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway leaves 1 person wounded

One person was wounded in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Monday morning on the South Side.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-94 near Canalport Avenue, according to preliminary information from Illinois State Police.

One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

All southbound lanes were shut down until 1:03 p.m. as police investigated.

Advertisement

The shooting happened less than an hour after Gov. JB Pritzker and Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly announced charges against 20 people in expressway-related crimes.