Shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway leaves 1 person wounded
CHICAGO - One person was wounded in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Monday morning on the South Side.
The shooting happened around 11 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-94 near Canalport Avenue, according to preliminary information from Illinois State Police.
One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
All southbound lanes were shut down until 1:03 p.m. as police investigated.
Advertisement
The shooting happened less than an hour after Gov. JB Pritzker and Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly announced charges against 20 people in expressway-related crimes.