Illinois' top doctor to spend more time with family following decision to step down

Illinois’ top doctor, who's guided the state through the COVID-19 pandemic, said she's overstayed her welcome and it's time to go.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike discussed her decision Thursday to leave the Illinois Department of Public Health.

She said most directors last 18 months, and her 37 months on the job have certainly been stressful.

She was emotional when she announced her departure on Tuesday.

Ezike won't say what's next for her, but it will include more time with her four kids and husband.

"I don't think anything can be as stressful as what we've been through," Ezike said. "So I think that's the upside but you want to do more than just a little bit better than what we've been through. We'd like to see something that resembles sanity."

Ezike's last day is March 14. She said she might call in sick so she can avoid the tearful goodbyes.