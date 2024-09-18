Fallen Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca’s name added to Gold Star Memorial Wall

The Brief Officer Luis Huesca's name was unveiled on the Gold Star Memorial Wall, attended by his family. Huesca, a six-year veteran, was shot and carjacked in April while in uniform. The event included a candlelight vigil honoring fallen officers.



Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca's name was unveiled on the Gold Star Memorial Wall outside Soldier Field on Wednesday.

His mother, brother, and sister attended the ceremony, wiping away tears.

Huesca was a six-year veteran of the force, assigned to Area 2's primary response team. Outside of work, he was a soccer player, foodie, family man, and his mother’s pride and joy.

The 30-year-old was shot 10 times and carjacked in front of his Gage Park home while still wearing his police uniform in April.

On Wednesday, Huesca's sister thanked the public and the police department for their support. She also expressed that the day served as a painful reminder of the fact that her brother is no longer with them.

Following a reception for Gold Star families, the foundation's annual candlelight vigil was held. Officers stood in formation with 603 photos, each depicting a Chicago police officer killed in the line of duty.

Each officer's name was read aloud as many family members sat in silence.

Mayor Brandon Johnson and Police Supt. Larry Snelling addressed the crowd, acknowledging the Huesca family.

Since 2007, the Gold Star Memorial Foundation has provided more than $20 million to the families of Chicago police officers killed in the line of duty.

RELATED: Funeral held for fallen Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca