Fallen Chicago police officers honored at Annual Candlelight Vigil

The Annual Candlelight Vigil for fallen Chicago police officers will be held Tuesday night.

Among those scheduled to speak include Officer Tony Graffeo, who was shot by an offender when his gun had fallen while waiting at a hot dog stand earlier this year.

The shooting happened at the Original Maxwell Street hot dog stand in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street in March.

Two officers were shot after the suspect, Kailon Harris-Caldwell, allegedly dropped his weapon in front of them, picked it up and started firing, authorities said.

Additionally, the daughter of Commander Paul Bauer, who was shot and killed while attempting an arrest in 2018, will also address the crowd.

Bauer was walking to City Hall on Feb. 13, 2018, when he heard a radio call that a man was running from officers. He gave chase and caught Shomari Legghette, who, with Bauer, fell down a stairwell during a struggle before he shot Bauer several times.

The vigil is being held at the Gold Star Families Memorial and Park just east of Soldier Field at 7 p.m.