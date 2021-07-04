Families pack Westmont's Fourth of July extravaganza

Westmont’s 4th of July extravaganza had something for everyone.

Families entered Ty Warner Park beginning at 7 a.m. prepared to have a really good time. Kids enjoyed arts and crafts and also the park’s splash pad with water shooting cannons and waterfall dumping buckets.

"My kids love the splash pad, they love water, they’re water babies," said Katherine Martinez.

Bob Fleck of the Westmont Park District said that this year was extra special, since it was the 100th anniversary the establishment of Westmont.



Except for last year during COVID, Westmont has hosted the annual event for the past 20 years. In addition to all the fun, the Illinois Department of Public Health set up a vaccination clinic.

"Being without a mask and we’re all vaccinated, it’s the summer, it feels good," Melissa Martinez said.