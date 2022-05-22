Family celebrates first birthday for Chicago baby who survived mass shooting

A birthday party was held on Saturday for a little Chicago girl who survived a mass shooting.

Terriana Smith was just one month old when she and six other people were shot at the corner of 65th and Halsted in Englewood last July. A bullet hit Terriana in the head and she nearly died. But today, a scar is the only reminder of that trauma.

"She's doing very good. She's walking. She's talking. She can use her arms, legs. She's doing great," said her mom, Tyeshia Banks, as the family celebrated Terriana's first birthday.

There were piles of cupcakes and presents for Terriana at a community center in Englewood.

"We have some incredible people who came through," said the baby's uncle, Charles McKenzie, who is known as the "Mayor of Englewood. "Everybody was so happy and joyful for this great day."

One of the police officers who helped save Terriana was Ella French, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Englewood a month later.

"I saw a billboard with her picture on it, and it just made tears roll down my eyes," Banks said. "I can say that Miss French was the one that transported her to the hospital... and I really thank her for that."

