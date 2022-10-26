Family demands answers after ‘loving, feisty, 26-year-old’ is shot and killed on Lake Shore Drive near Kenwood

article

Family members are struggling to make sense of how a loving mother of two girls was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the Kenwood neighborhood.

Dashawnna Threatt, 26, was a passenger in a car when someone opened fire in the 4500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive just before 1:30 p.m., police and family members said. She was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Threatt was the mother of two school-age children and lived with her grandmother in west suburban Bellwood, her cousin Trena McGregory told the Sun-Times.

"She was just out here living her life, being a good mother and trying to do right," McGregory said. "I’m just in a state of shock. She was a loving, feisty, 26-year-old with two loving daughters.

"This just doesn’t make sense," McGregory added.

A man driving the car was shot and also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

McGregory said the family does not know who the man is, or why Threatt was in the Kenwood neighborhood.

Threatt owned a business on the West Side, Glorious Mek Suites, where she rented out work space for barbers and make-up artists. She spent most of her time at the business or with her grandmother in Bellwood, McGregory said.

Her mother died a few years ago, leaving behind Threatt and her younger brother. McGregory said the brother has been battling leukemia and will be hit hard by Threatt’s death.

"We want more answers and, at the end of the day, we want justice," McGregory said. "There are so many killings going on and you never get a resolution, especially with drive-bys."

As of Wednesday morning, no one was in custody.