Family Dollar Store in Englewood has been robbed three times this month

A dollar store was robbed three times in May in Englewood on the South Side.

In each incident someone walked into the Family Dollar Store, 1615 W. 59th St., implied they were armed, and took the register before fleeing, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened about 7:45 p.m. May 23, about 8:40 a.m. May 15, and about 4:10 p.m. May 14, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

