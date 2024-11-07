Family, friends and fellow officers gather to remember slain Chicago cop's commitment to service

The Brief Family, friends, and fellow officers gathered for a Mass honoring slain Chicago police officer Enrique Martinez, who was killed during a traffic stop on Monday. Martinez’s best friend, Officer Andres Naranjo, shared their 22-year bond and commitment to policing, reflecting on the tragic loss. Martinez, a 26-year-old West Lawn native, was remembered for his lively spirit, love for animals, and dreams of becoming a police officer.



Family, friends, and fellow classmates and officers gathered Thursday night for a Mass dedicated to slain Chicago police officer Enrique Martinez, who was killed during a traffic stop on Monday.

His best friend and fellow officer, Andres Naranjo, shared memories of their bond and their commitment to service.

Martinez, 26, grew up in the West Lawn neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side. He attended St. Nicholas of Tolentine School from pre-K through eighth grade, where he met his best friend, Naranjo.

Their friendship lasted 22 years, built on shared jokes, stories, and a mutual commitment to service.

"We took policing very seriously, very proudly. It was something very important to us, especially with being able to help the community, help others," said Naranjo.

Naranjo has served with the Chicago Police Department for five years.

Martinez would have marked his third year on the force on Dec. 27, but his life was cut short Monday night while on duty in Chicago.

"I was nonresponsive. I was just kind of frozen. Just very unbelievable that someone I knew so close to me, so personally, it just had this happen to him so unexpectedly," Naranjo said.

Martinez also leaves behind an older brother, who serves as a police officer, and a younger sister. All three siblings grew up in West Lawn and attended St. Nicholas.

"He would put a smile on your face when he walked into the room. He was really well-liked by his classmates and his teachers," said school principal Mariagnes Menden.

Martinez was recently engaged, had a love for animals, and was the owner of two dogs. He had big dreams and always wanted to be a police officer.

"He always wanted to be a police officer. Since we were kids, he used to… I could've sworn there was a Halloween costume he dressed up as a police officer one year," said classmate Jahaida Figueroa. "He was just so lively, just, he was great."

Funeral services for Martinez have not yet been announced.