Family of Chicago area Marine killed outside Boston bar to file lawsuit

The family of a Chicago area Marine killed in Boston is planning to file to a civil lawsuit against the employer of the man accused in his death.

Daniel Martinez, 23 of Palos Hills, was fatally stabbed by a bar security guard earlier this month, while visiting Boston to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Prosecutors said Martinez and his friends had left the Sons of Boston bar and tried to get back in, but a quarrel ensued and ultimately ended with Martinez's death.

Larrama’s colleagues ushered him back into the bar, where the bouncer went to the restroom and washed his hands, discarded his sweatshirt and turned his shirt inside out, prosecutors said. He allegedly left through a back exit.

Daniel Martinez | Provided

Larrama turned himself in Monday morning and was denied bail during a court hearing.

"We intend to learn everything Sons of Boston did in hiring the man who stabbed Daniel," said Thomas Flaws, the family’s attorney. "Did they look into his background? Did they train him? Did they, as the city of Boston says, allow him to work the door with a weapon?"

Alvaro Larrama, 38, has pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder, according to Suffolk County prosecutors. He is due back in court late next month.

Viewing is set for 4 p.m. April 1 at Martinez Funeral Home, 5800 W. 63rd St. Funeral is set for April 2 at Chapel Hills Gardens in Oak Lawn.