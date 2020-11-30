Family of Chicago cabbie killed while on the job wants justice, calls out Kim Foxx

The family of a murder victim is calling out the Cook County State's Attorney's Office after winning a case against them in court.

Now, the office has to pay $16,000 to the victim's family. But they don't care about the money. They just want justice.

For Omar Tungekar, chilling surveillance video that shows his father being attacked is still too much for him to watch. His father was kicked so hard in the head that he eventually died back in 2018.

“I want the state’s attorney to acknowledge whether or not there were mistakes made that allowed my father’s murderer to flee the country,” Omar said.

64-year old cab driver Anis Tungekar died after an altercation in the West Loop with Uber driver Fangqi Lu.

Files revealed the Cook County State's Attorney's Office repeatedly rejected police recommendations to charge Lu, even though he had a history of abuse. The family sued the state's attorney's office, demanding access to all records in the case.

“The Circuit Court agreed that the state’s attorney improperly shielded us from the facts of this case,” Omar said.

Illinois Circuit Court Judge Neil Cohen ordered the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office to pay the family $16,098.07.

The money is no solace for the Tungekar family. They want justice and do not know when it will come.

Lu was arrested, but State's Attorney Kim Foxx did not press charges and he was released. Then, he fled back to China where there is no extradition treaty.

“It doesn’t surprise me that Lu is still abroad facing no consequences for murdering my father,” Omar said.

The $16,000 fine for violations in this case is money from taxpayers.

Foxx's office did release a statement, saying in part: “This litigation has been used as a means to disparage the SAO and garner media attention for the defendant’s civil lawsuit against the rideshare company.”

It goes on to say: “However, under the FOIA statute, if the plaintiff prevails, the plaintiff is entitled to fees and costs, which were awarded by the court.”