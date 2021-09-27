Family of wounded Chicago police officer says they will not be silent after accused shooter is in court

The man charged with murdering Chicago Police Officer Ella French and seriously wounding her partner was in court on Monday.

Monty Morgan is charged with first-degree murder of a peace officer, attempted murder of two other officers, unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

French's partner, Carlos Yanez Jr., is still recovering from serious injuries, and his family said Monday the road ahead will be long and hard.

"It's been challenging. It's easy to see the physical wounds, but the emotional, psychological is a struggle every day," said his wife, Brenda Yanez. "We have a lot of hard moments."

Yanez's dad, Carlos Yanez Sr., said it was difficult to see Morgan in person.

"Most of the emotion that I went through can't be said on TV," Yanez Sr. said. "I pray that the justice system works in this case. I am disheartened by some of the previous cases where violent offenders have been released on home monitoring or bail. If there had been better decisions in those things, maybe some of these crimes wouldn't have happened."

Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara echoed those sentiments.

"Everybody knows that there's something different now in this anti-police climate," Catanzara said. "It is beyond disgusting that the passenger of that vehicle will not be charged with murder."