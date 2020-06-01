Family-ordered autopsy: George Floyd died of asphyxia due to sustained pressure

Attorney Ben Crump, who represents the family of George Floyd, held a news conference Monday sharing the results of the separate autopsy the team had called for earlier in the week.

An additional autopsy was conducted after the family said that the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's findings "do not address in detail the effect of the purposeful use of force on Mr. Floyd's neck and the extent of Mr. Floyd's suffering at the hands of police."

Attorney Crump said the autopsy determined that asphyxia from sustained pressure was the cause of death.

"The ambulance was a hearse," he said. "From all apparent evidence, George was dead at the at scene."

In the preliminary findings from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, it was determined that Floyd likely died from a combination of underlying health conditions, being restrained by police, and any potential intoxicants in his system. There was reportedly no physical evidence that he died of asphyxia of strangulation.

The autopsy was conducted by Dr. Michael Baden, a forensic pathologist with expertise in high profile cases, and Dr. Allecia Wilson to determine the precise cause of death.

"Unfortunately, many police are under the belief that if you can talk, that means you can breathe," Dr. Baden said. "That is not the case."

Attorney Crump took a moment to reflect on the violence that has taken place over the last week.

Advertisement

"On behalf of the family, we understand the righteous anger we are seeing play out on our streets across the country. We support the activism and energy of the people who want to make sure we effect change. We hope these efforts continue, but the violence is abolutely unacceptable," he said.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 9 for updates.