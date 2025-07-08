Family sues Village of Bedford Park after police SUV theft ends in crash

The Brief A family is suing the Village of Bedford Park, claiming police failed to prevent a March incident where a man stole a squad car, carjacked a UPS truck, and crashed into their vehicle, injuring two children. Surveillance video shows the suspect, Miguel Alvarado, taking an unattended police SUV while officers stood nearby; police say he later caused the crash. The family alleges Alvarado had been arrested earlier that day for setting fires but was released on a misdemeanor charge before the crash occurred.



A family is suing the Village of Bedford Park, alleging police failed to stop a man who stole a squad car and later crashed into their vehicle, seriously injuring two children.

What we know:

The incident unfolded around 2:45 p.m. on March 19 in the 6800 block of South Archer Road. Police were responding to a call for service when they encountered 36-year-old Miguel Alvarado.

Surveillance video shows Alvarado walking up to an unattended police SUV parked outside the station while three officers stood nearby.

He entered the vehicle, paused briefly, and then drove off. One officer attempted to stop him by opening the passenger-side door, but Alvarado fled, according to police and the footage.

Authorities said Alvarado abandoned the SUV on nearby train tracks, stole a UPS truck, and later slammed into a car carrying a woman and her two young children. The children both suffered brain injuries, according to the family’s attorneys.

The lawsuit claims officers had arrested Alvarado earlier that day for allegedly setting fires in a Walmart parking lot, but released him on a misdemeanor charge.

"I have decided to file this lawsuit because my children will need a lifetime of care," said Ali Odeh, father of the two children injured.

What's next:

Alvarado is now facing charges including vehicular hijacking and reckless driving.

The Village of Bedford Park and its police department have not responded to requests for comment.

