Fans excited to see Beyoncé this weekend at Soldier Field

Soldier Field is awaiting the arrival of Beyoncé this weekend and fans are ready for a queen-worthy performance!

Beyoncé isn't just the main event on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23, but the only event. With no opening act, fans are encouraged to arrive at Soldier Field early.

"The production is on a whole other level, I’ve been to a lot of other artists but Beyoncé, she’s definitely worth seeing live for sure," said Danielle Jones, Beyoncé fan.

In her first solo tour since 2016, Beyoncé is taking the city by storm, performing her seventh studio album, Renaissance, against the backdrop of Chicago’s skyline.

"I am so excited for this weekend, I have been waiting so long for this," said Jones.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Jones has seen Beyoncé live in concert at least five times.

Visiting from Detroit, she and her mom bought tickets for the coveted ‘hive.’ It's a small pocket between the stage and Queen Bey's runway.

"It’s so much fun with my daughter," said Doris Jones. "She says, ‘mom, you have to know these lyrics if you want to come to the concert with me.’"

That's not all for the loyal fans. On Sunday, Danielle's cousin will join the mother-daughter duo for round two.

"This will be my first concert so I’m excited, it was a gift for graduating, I just graduated in May," said Nekold Jones, who is Danielle’s cousin.

Still – it's the third time that's really the charm!

The family of fans is following the global superstar back home to Detroit – and has tickets to attend her Ford Field show on Wednesday!

"I absolutely love music, I have to say Beyoncé is an absolutely phenomenal performer," said Doris Jones. "You’re on such a high. And it's just a lot of fun, and we make it a girls trip."

For everything you need to know ahead of the concert – from parking to prohibited items – visit our Beyoncé in Chicago Guide.