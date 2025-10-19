Fans disappointed after Brandy's abrupt exit during Chicago 'The Boy Is Mine' concert

The Brief Brandy left the stage early during "The Boy Is Mine Tour" Chicago performance due to dehydration and technical difficulties, leading to an incomplete show with some songs not performed. Brandy apologized to fans on social media, explaining her health issues and thanking Monica and the crew for their professionalism, with plans to perform in Indianapolis and return to Chicago later. It remains uncertain whether ticket refunds or reimbursements will be provided to fans who attended the concert.



Singers Brandy and Monica performed on Saturday in Chicago, as part of their "The Boy is Mine" Tour. But fans were disappointed and confused when Brandy, 46, left the United Center stage abruptly due to what seemed like technical difficulties.

What we know:

"Give me one second y’all I gotta get my…," the Grammy winner said and then exited the stage. Monica, 44, performed the final songs on her own, and five songs, including the title song, "The Boy Is Mine," were not performed at all.

According to attendees, Monica closed the show, but no one seemed to understand the show was over. Lights at the arena came on and fans were encouraged to leave.

On Sunday, Brandy posted a statement on social media saying she experienced dehydration, and even though she tried to rejoin the show, technical issues wouldn't allow her to do so.

"To my Dear Fans in Chicago,

Thank you all for the overwhelming love, support, and—most importantly—your prayers.

I sincerely apologize for the abrupt end to last night’s performance in Chicago. After weeks of nonstop rehearsals, last night I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint, everyone involved agreed that prioritizing my well-being was of the utmost importance.

I still made the decision to try and return and give it my all despite not feeling ok. With having to make some adjustments and the show being very technical, Unfortunately, it was impossible to fully connect sonically with the production, I really appreciate everyone’s best efforts.

I’m deeply grateful to my sister, Monica, for stepping up with such grace and professionalism and the entire crew for their continued care and support.

I went from the arena to see a doctor nearby and have taken the proper precautions to help moving forward. Your understanding, patience, and unwavering belief mean the world to me.

I look forward to returning to the stage—stronger and more grateful than ever—alongside my girl, Monica, tonight in Indianapolis.

With all my love,

Brandy

#TheBoyIsMineTour"

The pair is scheduled to perform in Indianapolis Sunday night, and will be back in Chicago on Oct. 25 at Wintrust Arena.

It's been over two decades since the duo's collaboration of the chart-topping song "The Boy Is Mine" in 1998.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if refunds will be issued to ticket holders of Saturday's event or if any reimbursement will be offered to fans.