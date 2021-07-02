Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in Edens Expressway crash

By Fredlyn Pierre Louis
CHICAGO - A deadly crash closed two I-94 northbound lanes for several hours Thursday near Cicero Avenue. 

A gold-colored Nissan Maxima crashed into a red Chrysler Caravan around 5 p.m. on I-94 northbound near Foster Avenue. The Nissan allegedly fled the scene and ended up hitting the back of a semi parked near Cicero Avenue, Illinois State Police said.

The driver of the Nissan died from his injuries. 

He was a 49-year-old man from Skokie, according to state police.

By 8:16 p.m., all lanes were reopened to traffic.