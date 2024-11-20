Fatal crash in Zion leaves 1 dead, another hospitalized

The Brief A 65-year-old Beach Park man, Kenneth Fike, was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Zion after his Chevrolet Corvette failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle, a 2024 Cadillac 350T, sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized. Zion Police and the Major Crash Assistance Team are investigating the crash, which occurred at 9th Street and Green Bay Road.



A suburban man is dead and another driver is hospitalized after a crash Tuesday night in Zion.

The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of 9th Street and Green Bay Road.

When officers arrived, they found two heavily damaged vehicles: a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette and a 2024 Cadillac 350T.

The Chevrolet went into the intersection without yielding to oncoming traffic at the stop sign, according to authorities. The driver was ejected from the Chevrolet and died at the scene.

The Lake County Coroner identified the deceased as 65-year-old Kenneth Fike, of Beach Park. He died from blunt force injuries.

The driver of the Cadillac sustained serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Zion Police Department and the Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) are still investigating the crash.