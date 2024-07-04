Fatal shooting on Chicago's South Side: Man killed, police seek suspect

A man has died from his injuries after a shooting on the city's South Side and Chicago police are still looking for the suspect.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Thursday in the 9300 block of S. Lafayette Avenue in the Princeton Park neighborhood.

A Shotspotter alert notified police of the shooting. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound on his right flank and on his chest.

He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said. His identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. The investigation continues.