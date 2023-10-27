Father of Highland Park mass shooting suspect seeks to call his son as witness in his trial

The father of the Highland Park massacre suspect wants to call his son as a witness.

Robert Crimo Jr. is charged with seven counts of reckless conduct for helping his son get a FOID card three years prior to the July 4th shooting that left seven people dead and dozens of others wounded.

His attorney asked the Lake County judge to dismiss those charges, arguing that the law is overbroad and vague on the issue. He said Crimo Jr. was truthful and broke no laws when signing to sponsor his son's gun permit.

But in August, the judge rejected that argument, as well as a defense contention that prosecutors charged Crimo Jr. too late — after a three-year statute of limitations had passed.

The court’s rulings mean Crimo Jr.'s Nov. 6 trial will go ahead as previously scheduled.

Crimo Jr. pleaded not guilty earlier this year to seven counts of reckless conduct — one count for each person killed. Each count carries a maximum three-year prison term.

Prosecutors allege he helped his son, Robert Crimo III, obtain a gun license even though the then-19-year-old had threatened violence.

The father is a familiar face around Highland Park, where he was once a mayoral candidate and operated convenience stores. He was released on a $50,000 bond after his arrest last year.