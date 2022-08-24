Father Michael Pfleger expresses outrage over teen's killing: 'future was snatched'

Father Michael Pfleger is outraged over the shooting of an 18-year-old on Chicago's South Side, and he's sending a strong message to whoever pulled the trigger.

"To the cowards and punks that took Khalil's life. We will catch you," the St. Sabina leader said in a post on Facebook.

Pfleger said White had been in programs at the church since grammar school. The 18-year-old got a job through one of the programs and started working last week.

The Perspectives Charter School graduate was discovered in an alley Tuesday night in the 8700 block of South Wabash Avenue. He had been shot multiple times.

"That's what hurts so much and hurt me so much, standing out there last night in that alley where he was gunned down, that just a couple days before he was excited about the future. And yesterday evening, his future was snatched from him," Pfleger said. "So Monday he's showing us over here his new uniform for work. Today, his parents are picking out a suit for a casket. That's sick."

The killer is still on the loose as Chicago police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to text an anonymous tip to CPDTip.com.