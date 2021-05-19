Father of missing 12-year-old boy with autism says he suspects foul play: 'He didn't just vanish'

A 12-year-old boy, who was last seen Saturday near the Best Western hotel in Hammond, is still missing.

Hammond police say they’ve received hundreds of tips, but there is still no sign of 12-year-old Kyrin Carter.

Kyrin's father was full of emotion Wednesday, pleading for the safe return of his son.

"We’re gonna bring you home. Your father is not gonna quit," said Leslie Carter.

Kyrin was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, black shorts and no shoes.

"Last night, we were out to 3:00 in the morning, going through bushes, along rivers, everything," said Kevin Collins, a search volunteer.

More than 1,000 volunteers, mostly strangers, have joined forces to help search.

RELATED: Search for Kyrin Carter: Volunteers, police still looking for missing boy with autism in Hammond

On Wednesday, volunteers hit the streets with signs posted on their cars.

Shannon Walker, another volunteer, said she used to work with kids with autism.

FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

"Being with kids with special needs all the time, felt like I could get a feel for something," said Walker.

Surveillance video shows Kyrin leaving the Best Western hotel, along 179th, on Saturday at around 12:30 p.m.

His mom and he were in town from Kansas City visiting family.

Police say K9 units traced Kyrin's scent to the the Little Calumet River, which is about 100 feet from the hotel.

Kyrin’s father believes foul play is involved.

Advertisement

"He didn’t just vanish. It’s been over five days. You mean to tell me he ain't came out for food, water, nothing?" said Carter.