Feds want info on 2 alleged assaults on agents in Chicago, FBI offers $50k reward

Investigators are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information related to two assaults on federal officers on Chicago’s Southwest Side on Saturday, one of which led to a woman being shot.

The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said the suspect in one of the incidents was still at large as of Monday.

What we know:

The first incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 3900 block of South Kedzie Avenue, in which around 10 cars allegedly impeded and tried to box in U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in their vehicle.

That led to the shooting of Marimar Martinez, 30, who was arrested and charged along with Anthony Ian Santos, 21, with assaulting, impeding and interfering with federal law enforcement. A Department of Homeland Security official initially said Martinez had a semi-automatic weapon at the scene, but no such weapon was mentioned in federal charging documents.

The second incident happened around noon in the 3700 block of South Kedzie Avenue in which a black Chevy Tahoe with an Illinois license plate EM 62829 allegedly rammed an ICE vehicle repeatedly, according to the FBI and ATF.

What you can do:

The reward is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the alleged assaults who aided, abetted, or conspired with the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or at tips.fbi.gov.