FBI searching for bank robber who struck in North Aurora

article

A man robbed a bank Thursday in suburban North Aurora.

About 1:10 p.m. the man walked into Old Second National Bank, 200 West John St., and showed the teller a note demanding money, authorities said.

He was wearing a wool knit hat, a white N95 mask, plain jacket, dark pants and white Chuck Taylor shoes, authorities said.

Federal agents are investigating.

