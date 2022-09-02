FBI seeks suspect in armed bank robbery on Chicago's South Side

article

The Chicago FBI is searching for a man who robbed a CitiBank in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

A man in his 40s went into the bank located at 1310 East 47th Street around 2:27 p.m. and made his demands.

The suspect was armed with a handgun. He is about 5'9, medium build and Black.

He was wearing a light-colored mask, dark hoodie, a construction high visibility vest with orange trim, black pants, and black shoes.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

No injuries were reported, and the suspect is still at large.

The public can report tips (even anonymously) to 312-421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov.