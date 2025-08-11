FBI seeks victims in potential wedding scam after Chicago couple loses $180K

The Brief A Chicago couple says their $180,000 destination wedding in Mexico was ruined after a travel agent, Laticha Douglas of FlyGirl World Travel, allegedly pocketed the funds; her website has since been taken down. The FBI is now investigating and has acknowledged FOX 32’s report on the case. Authorities are urging potential victims to visit a newly launched FBI website and submit documentation of any related losses.



Federal authorities are asking potential victims to come forward after a Chicago couple claimed they were scammed out of thousands of dollars by a travel agent hired to coordinate their destination wedding.

What we know:

Iris Smith and Dedric Vaughn said they were set to be married in Mexico on July 19 with 75 guests in attendance, including flower girls. Instead, the ceremony never took place.

The couple told FOX 32 they hired Laticha Douglas, owner of FlyGirl World Travel, to organize the wedding.

Guests booked accommodations through the company’s website, which has since been taken down. Smith and Vaughn allege Douglas redirected more than $180,000 in payments into her personal accounts.

The FBI has acknowledged FOX 32’s reporting and is now urging anyone who may have been affected to step forward.

What's next:

The FBI has launched a website for potential victims to submit information. Individuals are asked to provide documentation such as payment records, contracts and any evidence of financial loss.

To learn more, or to fill out the form, follow this link.

