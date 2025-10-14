Chicago FBI warning parents about violent online group ‘764’ targeting teens on social media

The Brief The FBI says a global network known as "764" is manipulating and extorting teens online, including victims in Chicago. Agents say members use social media and gaming apps to groom victims into creating explicit or violent content. The FBI is urging parents to watch for behavioral changes and report suspected online exploitation immediately.



The FBI says there has been a rise in the number of cases and victims involving 764 members. They are a violent online network the bureau says is targeting teens in Chicago and around the world.

"So these criminals are locking these victims into a cycle of escalating manipulation to conduct and engage in more depraved behavior for their goal of destroying society," said Ryan Maxwell, an assistant special agent in charge with the FBI Chicago Field Office.

In a Fox 32 special report, Dane Placko takes a look at how they operate and how you can protect your kids from becoming their next victim.

We want to warn you—some of the details in this story are graphic.

What we know:

A disturbing online network built on manipulation

"If you or someone you love is on the internet, 764 potentially has access to you," Maxwell said.

That’s the warning from the FBI about what they call a nihilist, violent extremist group. The online collective 764 engages in heinous acts because it hates society.

"All FBI field offices are working 764 investigations, as are many of our international partners," Maxwell said.

Because of the potential harm associated with this group, Maxwell says 764 cases are being investigated by the bureau's Counterterrorism Branch—instead of its Cybercrime arm.

Predators using social media and gaming apps

"These predators are online on social media sites and gaming apps and will interact with their victims, begin to establish a relationship, and then eventually groom them into the desired behavior," Maxwell said.

"They utilize coercion, manipulation, and blackmail to extort their victims into creating sexually explicit photos and videos, photos and videos of self-harm, animal cruelty, murder, and even suicide," he added.

Why you should care:

Maxwell said 764 tries to create chaos in communities by having its victims initiate swatting or doxxing incidents.

"They are typically going after juveniles between the ages of 10 and 17, typically females, but anyone can be a victim," Maxwell said.

In late August, the FBI arrested a suburban Los Angeles man for possession of child pornography.

According to the federal complaint, for the last three years, Dong Hwan Kim enticed several underage girls to send him pictures and videos of them engaging in sex acts.

The complaint also states, "Kim engaged in this conduct as part of his participation in an online network known as ‘764.’"

It goes on to say that one of the victims contacted authorities to let them know Kim and two other individuals ran an online server where they openly posted child pornography and extorted minors to not only get naked but also "write names on their skin, cut themselves, and [perform] other explicit acts."

"For some of these 764 members, some of them are more committed to the destruction of society, while others are part of the group for some sort of belonging. There's a satisfaction in obtaining these photos and videos," Maxwell said.

FBI urges victims to speak out

Maxwell says the victims can have a harder time coming forward to report what happened to them because they are embarrassed.

"They certainly do, but we know, and we communicate to potential victims that they did nothing wrong. They are the ones who have been victimized, and the FBI has resources to assist them. We have victim services experts who can help them process their trauma," Maxwell said.

Maxwell says it is so important that any victim does speak up, so law enforcement can stop these creeps from harming anyone else.

"We really rely on information from victims," Maxwell said.

Watch for warning signs at home

What you can do:

When it comes to the warning signs of online child exploitation, the FBI says it’s important to know your child and their routine.

Look for changes in their behavior or eating and sleeping habits. Look for changes in their appearance or signs of self-harm.

If you think your child has been exploited by online predators, you can contact the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI or online at tip.FBI.gov.