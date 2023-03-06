Federal grand jury indicts 2 Chicagoans in robbery spree that targeted 7-11 stores

A federal grand jury returned a five-count indictment against two Chicago residents for a robbery spree that targeted 7-11 convenience stores last year.

Equisha Butler, 29, and Kishawn Brownlee, 26, both of Chicago, allegedly robbed five 7-11 stores over a three-month period between last year April 21 and July 29, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

The robberies occurred at:

661 South Blvd, Oak Park

3800 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago;

2366 N Damen, Chicago;

4771 N Elston, Chicago; and

4346 N Kimball, Chicago.

Butler was charged with five counts of robbery affecting interstate commerce while Brownlee was charged alongside her for on two of the counts, prosecutors said.

Each count is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison, according to prosecutors.