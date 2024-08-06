Federal lawsuit claims migrants in Chicago were abused while seeking work at Home Depot

A local alliance that works to protect day laborers is suing the City of Chicago and Home Depot, claiming that new arrivals have been abused while seeking day work.

The federal lawsuit was filed Tuesday morning on behalf of five migrants who say they were taken into a back room at the Back of the Yards Home Depot, where they allege their rights were violated.

Located at 47th and Western, this Home Depot, like many others across the city, sees new arrivals waiting near the exit, looking for day work.

The lawsuit alleges that security guards have physically mistreated new arrivals at this location.

Raise the Floor Alliance is now representing the Latino Union of Chicago and a group of day laborers who claim that while searching for work, they have been taken advantage of by on-site security, some of whom, the lawsuit claims, are off-duty CPD officers working a second job.

"In the process of that, many of them were thrown to the ground, and so then they were handcuffed and taken inside of the store, so they didn’t really have a choice, they were forced into the store to a secluded back room, and hitting them and slapping them while in that room. And many of them have faced criminal charges as a result of that. So we’re suing because that should not be happening, and we want it to stop happening. ," said Jamitra Fulleord, Staff Attorney at Raise the Floor Alliance.

Fulleord said most of her clients who were arrested had their cases dismissed.

FOX 32 requested statements from the Chicago Police Department and Home Depot in response to the lawsuit.

Both responded, but stated they cannot comment on pending litigation.