Feds want Michael Madigan to forfeit millions following bribery, fraud convictions

Federal prosecutors now want Michael Madigan to forfeit more than $3.1 million following his conviction on bribery, conspiracy, and wire fraud charges.

The request comes after a jury found Madigan guilty on 10 counts in his high-profile corruption trial last month.

What we know:

Prosecutors argue the forfeited money represents proceeds from Madigan’s illicit dealings, including his influence over the state’s largest utility, ComEd.

The former House speaker, arguably the most powerful politician in Illinois at one point, was found guilty of using his position to enrich himself and his allies by securing jobs, contracts, and other financial benefits.

Madigan, 82, has denied wrongdoing, maintaining that he was simply helping constituents and conducting legal work.

The charges

Count 1 : Racketeering conspiracy (w/McClain) - Operating an enterprise, conspiring to commit criminal acts; NO DECISION

Count 2 : Conspiracy - Bribery involving ComEd hiring (the ComEd Four); GUILTY

Count 3 : Bribery - Involving ComEd and former U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez; NOT GUILTY

Count 4 : Bribery - Payments from ComEd to former Chicago alderman Michael Zalewski; GUILTY

Count 5 : Travel Act - Interstate communication (Union West developers); GUILTY

Count 6 : Bribery - ComEd payments to former Chicago Alderman Frank Olivo and others; GUILTY

Count 7 : Travel Act - Interstate communication (2018); NOT GUILTY

Count 8, 9, 10 : Wire fraud -Former Alderman Daniel Solis and relatives; GUILTY ON ALL

Count 11 : Bribery - Solis, incoming Gov. JB Pritzker administration; NOT GUILTY

Count 12 : Travel Act - Interstate communications (old post office); GUILTY

Count 13 : Travel Act - Skydell, Prudential Building; GUILTY

Count 14 : Travel Act - Solis and ICC or Labor Relations Board, property tax law firm; GUILTY

Count 15 : Attempted extortion - Union West; NOT GUILTY

Count 16 : Travel Act - Union West, "quid pro quo"; NOT GUILTY

Count 17 : Travel Act - Union West, zoning approvals; NOT GUILTY

Count 18 : Travel Act - Union West, Madigan tells Solis not to say "quid pro quo"; NOT GUILTY

Counts 19, 20 : Wire Fraud (w/McClain) - Chinatown development; NO DECISION

Count 21 : Bribery (w/McClain) - Chinatown development; NO DECISION

Count 22 : Travel Act (w/McClain) - Chinatown, bill sponsor; NO DECISION

Count 23: Conspiracy (w/McClain) – AT&T Illinois boss Paul la Schiazza, former State Rep. Eddie Acevedo; NO DECISION

Dig deeper:

Despite skepticism, some experts said Madigan’s conviction could inspire reforms.

Former Chicago Alderman Dick Simpson, who has studied political corruption as a professor at UIC, believes the case may fuel efforts to strengthen state ethics laws.

"State government is even behind Chicago in the ethics laws that it has. And the state legislature has been purposely blocking them for decades," Simpson said.

In response to the conviction, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said, "Today’s partial conviction is an important message to anyone in government — or those thinking about public service — that if you choose corruption you will be found out, and you will be punished."

What's next:

The judge in Madigan's case will decide whether the government can seize the $3.1 million as part of the former speaker's punishment. That decision will likely be made on June 9, just days before his scheduled sentencing on June 13.

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan

Key events in Madigan's career and corruption case

April 19, 1942: Michael Joseph Madigan is born in Chicago, Illinois.

1969: At age 27, Madigan is elected as the 13th Ward Democratic Committeeman, becoming the youngest ward committeeman in Chicago at the time.

January 13, 1971: Madigan begins his tenure in the Illinois House of Representatives, representing the 27th District.

1977: He is appointed Majority Leader of the Illinois House.

January 14, 1981 – January 12, 1983: Madigan serves as Minority Leader of the Illinois House of Representatives.

1983: Madigan becomes Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives, a position he holds until 1995.

1986: Madigan plays a key role in urging Adlai Stevenson III to enter the Democratic primary for Illinois governor.

January 1995: Following a Republican majority win, Madigan serves as Minority Leader.

January 1997: He regains the role of Speaker after Democrats reclaim the House majority.

1998: Madigan is elected Chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois.

November 5, 2002: His daughter, Lisa Madigan, is elected as Illinois Attorney General.

May 31, 2017: Madigan becomes the longest-serving state House Speaker in U.S. history.

November 18, 2020: Four people, including Madigan associate Michael McClain, are indicted by a federal grand jury on charges they orchestrated a bribery scheme with Commonwealth Edison.

January 11, 2021: Madigan suspends his campaign for another term as Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives after failing to secure enough support within his party.

January 13, 2021: Madigan is succeeded by Chris Welch as Speaker of the Illinois House.

February 18, 2021: Madigan resigns from the Illinois House of Representatives, ending his decades-long tenure.

February 22, 2021: He steps down as Chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois.

March 2, 2022: Madigan is indicted on federal racketeering and bribery charges, accused of leading a "criminal enterprise" to enhance his political power and financial well-being.

October 14, 2022: AT&T agrees to pay a $23 million fine to resolve a federal criminal investigation into the company's efforts to unlawfully influence Madigan.

May 2, 2023: The "ComEd Four" are convicted in a bribery scheme linked to Madigan, though he was not a defendant in this trial.

February, 12, 2024: Tim Mapes, Madigan's former chief of staff, sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for perjury after lying to a grand jury about his knowledge of sexual harassment allegations against a colleague.

October 9, 2024: Jury selection begins for Madigan's federal corruption trial in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

October 17, 2024: A full jury is seated after a thorough selection process.

October 21, 2024: Opening statements are delivered in the trial. Prosecutors allege that Madigan exploited public trust by using his political influence to benefit utility companies in exchange for kickbacks and favors for his associates.

November 15, 2024: Former Chicago Alderman Danny Solis testifies, revealing he cooperated with federal investigators and secretly recorded conversations with Madigan as part of the investigation.

December 9, 2024: Solis concludes his testimony after 21 hours over six days.

December 18, 2024: The prosecution rests its case after presenting evidence, including secretly recorded conversations and testimony from key witnesses.

January 8, 2025: The defense begins presenting its case, calling its first witnesses.

January 13, 2025: Madigan testifies in his own defense, denying any wrongdoing and emphasizing his commitment to his constituents.

January 16, 2025: The defense rests its case after seven days of testimony.

January 22, 2025: Closing arguments begin, with the prosecution presenting their case.

January 28, 2025: Defense wraps up closing arguments, and the case is handed over to the jury.

January 29, 2025: Jury deliberations begin in Madigan's federal corruption trial.

February 12, 2025 : Jury convicts Madigan on 10 counts, finds him not guilty on seven and deadlocks on six.

June 9, 2025 : Judge to make decision on Madigan's money forfeiture.

June 13, 2025: Madigan is set to be sentenced.