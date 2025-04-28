Feds will no longer seek $3M from convicted ex-Speaker Mike Madigan

The Brief Federal prosecutors say they will no longer seek a $3 million forfeiture from convicted ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. Madigan was convicted of bribery and conspiracy charges earlier this year.



Federal prosecutors announced they will no longer seek a multi-million dollar forfeiture from convicted ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

The shift comes after a change in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Northern Illinois.

The backstory:

The feds were seeking to get more than $3 million back from Madigan after he was convicted of bribery and conspiracy earlier this year.

The forfeiture included payments made to allies of the once-powerful speaker.

But a new motion from the government said they will no longer pursue any forfeiture judgement "as a matter of discretion."

The reversal comes with a new U.S. attorney in Chicago, Andrew Boutros. The assistant U.S. attorney who prosecuted Madigan is gone after taking a federal employee buyout from the Trump administration.

What's next:

Next up, Madigan is expected to be sentenced in June.