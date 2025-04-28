Feds will no longer seek $3M from convicted ex-Speaker Mike Madigan
CHICAGO - Federal prosecutors announced they will no longer seek a multi-million dollar forfeiture from convicted ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.
The shift comes after a change in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Northern Illinois.
The backstory:
The feds were seeking to get more than $3 million back from Madigan after he was convicted of bribery and conspiracy earlier this year.
The forfeiture included payments made to allies of the once-powerful speaker.
But a new motion from the government said they will no longer pursue any forfeiture judgement "as a matter of discretion."
The reversal comes with a new U.S. attorney in Chicago, Andrew Boutros. The assistant U.S. attorney who prosecuted Madigan is gone after taking a federal employee buyout from the Trump administration.
What's next:
Next up, Madigan is expected to be sentenced in June.