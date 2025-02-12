Michael Madigan trial: Jury finds ex-Speaker guilty on 10 counts, deadlocked on others

The Brief The jury in Michael Madigan’s federal corruption trial found the ex-Speaker guilty on 10 of 23 counts while deadlocking on others. Prosecutors argued Madigan used his power as Illinois House Speaker to benefit himself and his allies, including through deals with ComEd. Madigan took the stand in his own defense, denying any wrongdoing.



A Chicago Democrat who once set much of Illinois' political agenda as the longest-serving legislative leader in U.S. history was convicted of conspiracy, bribery and wire fraud Wednesday in a mixed verdict in his high-profile corruption trial.

What we know:

Jurors convicted former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan of 10 counts and acquitted him of seven in a bribery case that led to the downfall of a man who was nicknamed the "Velvet Hammer" for his forceful yet quiet leadership style. The jury could not reach a decision on six counts after deliberations that lasted more than 10 days.

Madigan, who had taken the stand during the trial to strongly deny all wrongdoing, left the courthouse without addressing reporters after the verdict was announced.

The backbone of federal prosecutors' case was hours of videos and phone calls secretly recorded by a onetime Chicago alderman turned FBI informant.

Madigan, who was speaker for more than three decades and once led the Democratic Party of Illinois, was found guilty of conspiracy, bribery, wire fraud and other counts related to schemes involving the state's largest utility, ComEd, and efforts to get that alderman a state board job. Jurors acquitted him or deadlocked on counts related to an apartment project, a parking lot in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood and AT&T legislation.

The case against Madigan

The backstory:

The 23-count indictment accused Madigan of using his influence to pass legislation favorable to utility companies that doled out kickbacks, jobs and contracts to his loyalists. An attorney, Madigan was also accused of benefiting from private work that was illegally steered to his law firm.

"Time and again, Madigan abused the tremendous power he wielded," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia Schwartz during closing arguments.

In his testimony, the normally private Madigan told the court: "When people asked me for help, if possible, I tried to help them."

The trial, which began in October, featured more than 60 witnesses, including a congresswoman, business leaders and former state legislators. Prosecutors presented photographs, transcripts and recordings on alleged schemes. For instance, he allegedly tried to have state-owned land in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood transferred to the city for development and expected developers of a hotel project to hire his tax firm.

The trial was also a glimpse into how Madigan, who famously didn't use a cellphone or email, operated behind closed doors. The lines between his roles were often blurred. Madigan, who represented a district near Midway International Airport on Chicago's southwest side, often had meetings at his downtown law office, whether they were for political or legal work. Elected officials or his political advisers met alongside business contacts. Even in meetings about tax work, he was called "the speaker," the recordings show.

On the stand, Madigan cast himself as a devoted public servant with a tough upbringing in a working-class Chicago neighborhood. But federal prosecutors on cross-examination, sometimes in tense exchanges, probed about his comments on the secret recordings, including one where he chuckled that some of his loyalists "made out like bandits."

The charges

The jury made decisions on the following charges:

Count 1 : Racketeering conspiracy (w/McClain) - Operating an enterprise, conspiring to commit criminal acts; NO DECISION

Count 2 : Conspiracy - Bribery involving ComEd hiring (the ComEd Four); GUILTY

Count 3 : Bribery - Involving ComEd and former U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez; NOT GUILTY

Count 4 : Bribery - Payments from ComEd to former Chicago alderman Michael Zalewski; GUILTY

Count 5 : Travel Act - Interstate communication (Union West developers); GUILTY

Count 6 : Bribery - ComEd payments to former Chicago Alderman Frank Olivo and others; GUILTY

Count 7 : Travel Act - Interstate communication (2018); NOT GUILTY

Count 8, 9, 10 : Wire fraud -Former Alderman Daniel Solis and relatives; GUILTY ON ALL

Count 11 : Bribery - Solis, incoming Gov. JB Pritzker administration; NOT GUILTY

Count 12 : Travel Act - Interstate communications (old post office); GUILTY

Count 13 : Travel Act - Skydell, Prudential Building; GUILTY

Count 14 : Travel Act - Solis and ICC or Labor Relations Board, property tax law firm; GUILTY

Count 15 : Attempted extortion - Union West; NOT GUILTY

Count 16 : Travel Act - Union West, "quid pro quo"; NOT GUILTY

Count 17 : Travel Act - Union West, zoning approvals; NOT GUILTY

Count 18 : Travel Act - Union West, Madigan tells Solis not to say "quid pro quo"; NOT GUILTY

Counts 19, 20 : Wire Fraud (w/McClain) - Chinatown development; NO DECISION

Count 21 : Bribery (w/McClain) - Chinatown development; NO DECISION

Count 22 : Travel Act (w/McClain) - Chinatown, bill sponsor; NO DECISION

Count 23: Conspiracy (w/McClain) – AT&T Illinois boss Paul la Schiazza, former State Rep. Eddie Acevedo; NO DECISION

Fall from power

The backstory:

Madigan, 82, served for 50 years in the state legislature representing a district on the Southwest Side of Chicago.

He held the position of speaker for all but two years between 1983 and 2021, when he was forced out by fellow Democrats amid the federal investigation that ultimately led to his corruption trial. He also resigned his seat in the House in 2021.

Madigan was the longest-serving legislative leader in U.S. history.

Federal prosecutors announced the federal indictment of Madigan in March 2022.

Madigan also served as chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois from 1988 until he resigned that post in 2021. As chair of the party, Madigan had influence over where the party would allocate its resources for state and local elections.

Illinois Republicans routinely cast Madigan as a kingmaker and attempted to tie many Democratic candidates to him.

During much of his political career, Madigan also worked at his private law practice as a property tax attorney.

Key events in Madigan's career and corruption case

Timeline:

Here's a timeline of key events in Madigan's career leading up to this point:

April 19, 1942: Michael Joseph Madigan is born in Chicago, Illinois.

1969: At age 27, Madigan is elected as the 13th Ward Democratic Committeeman, becoming the youngest ward committeeman in Chicago at the time.

January 13, 1971: Madigan begins his tenure in the Illinois House of Representatives, representing the 27th District.

1977: He is appointed Majority Leader of the Illinois House.

January 14, 1981 – January 12, 1983: Madigan serves as Minority Leader of the Illinois House of Representatives.

1983: Madigan becomes Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives, a position he holds until 1995.

1986: Madigan plays a key role in urging Adlai Stevenson III to enter the Democratic primary for Illinois governor.

January 1995: Following a Republican majority win, Madigan serves as Minority Leader.

January 1997: He regains the role of Speaker after Democrats reclaim the House majority.

1998: Madigan is elected Chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois.

November 5, 2002: His daughter, Lisa Madigan, is elected as Illinois Attorney General.

May 31, 2017: Madigan becomes the longest-serving state House Speaker in U.S. history.

November 18, 2020: Four people, including Madigan associate Michael McClain, are indicted by a federal grand jury on charges they orchestrated a bribery scheme with Commonwealth Edison.

January 11, 2021: Madigan suspends his campaign for another term as Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives after failing to secure enough support within his party.

January 13, 2021: Madigan is succeeded by Chris Welch as Speaker of the Illinois House.

February 18, 2021: Madigan resigns from the Illinois House of Representatives, ending his decades-long tenure.

February 22, 2021: He steps down as Chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois.

March 2, 2022: Madigan is indicted on federal racketeering and bribery charges, accused of leading a "criminal enterprise" to enhance his political power and financial well-being.

October 14, 2022: AT&T agrees to pay a $23 million fine to resolve a federal criminal investigation into the company's efforts to unlawfully influence Madigan.

May 2, 2023: The "ComEd Four" are convicted in a bribery scheme linked to Madigan, though he was not a defendant in this trial.

February, 12, 2024: Tim Mapes, Madigan's former chief of staff, sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for perjury after lying to a grand jury about his knowledge of sexual harassment allegations against a colleague.

October 9, 2024: Jury selection begins for Madigan's federal corruption trial in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

October 17, 2024: A full jury is seated after a thorough selection process.

October 21, 2024: Opening statements are delivered in the trial. Prosecutors allege that Madigan exploited public trust by using his political influence to benefit utility companies in exchange for kickbacks and favors for his associates.

November 15, 2024: Former Chicago Alderman Danny Solis testifies, revealing he cooperated with federal investigators and secretly recorded conversations with Madigan as part of the investigation.

December 9, 2024: Solis concludes his testimony after 21 hours over six days.

December 18, 2024: The prosecution rests its case after presenting evidence, including secretly recorded conversations and testimony from key witnesses.

January 8, 2025: The defense begins presenting its case, calling its first witnesses.

January 13, 2025: Madigan testifies in his own defense, denying any wrongdoing and emphasizing his commitment to his constituents.

January 16, 2025: The defense rests its case after seven days of testimony.

January 22, 2025: Closing arguments begin, with the prosecution presenting their case.

January 28, 2025: Defense wraps up closing arguments, and the case is handed over to the jury.

January 29, 2025: Jury deliberations begin in Madigan's federal corruption trial.

February 12, 2025: Jury convicts Madigan on 10 counts, finds him not guilty on seven and deadlocks on six.