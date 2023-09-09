Female being questioned after 4 men are shot in home in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing

Four men were shot in a home in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Saturday, and police said a female was taken in for questioning.

The shooting happened on South King Drive near 65th at 6:20 p.m. The victims were all hospitalized in critical condition. They are four men; two are 28-years-old, and the others are 23- and 39-years-old.

Three guns were recovered from the scene.

The age of the female taken in for questioning has not been released.