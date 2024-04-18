Fenton HS seeks independent review over handling of sexual misconduct allegations against former teacher

Fenton High School in Bensenville is seeking proposals to perform an independent review over its handling of sexual misconduct allegations against a former teacher.

On Thursday, the interim superintendent sent a letter to parents announcing the plan for an independent outside review.

The board will vote on it next week.

Fenton will be seeking proposals for what the letter calls an "objective and impartial assessment of the district's handling of the current situation."

The review will cover procedures – compliance with policies and regulations – and whether appropriate discipline was given.

The firm or individual conducting the review will have full access to all information at the school.

"We are committed to rebuilding trust and understanding at Fenton High School. We also acknowledge the gravity of this situation and the frustrations you may be experiencing," Sam Bentsen, the interim superintendent, said in a letter to school families and faculty.

The Fenton School Board is expected to make a decision on who will conduct the review next month.