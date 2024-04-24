Fenton High School Board authorizes request for contracts for independent review: 'We need outside people'

The Fenton High School Board voted Wednesday to authorize a request for contracts for an independent review of its handling of sexual misconduct allegations against a former teacher.

Unlike previous board meetings where students and parents were outraged about this issue, there was no public comment on Wednesday.

Fenton's board conducted its regular monthly meeting, acknowledging student athletes and working through various agenda items.

It comes more than a month after news broke of a former teacher accused of sexual misconduct involving Fenton students, dating back to 2011.

The educator is alleged to have sent inappropriate text messages, engaged in sexual relationships and sexual abuse of students.

The school said the independent review will provide an impartial assessment of how the situation was handled, including unbiased evaluations of procedures, compliance with policies and regulations and disciplinary actions taken.

One guardian said parents are not being heard.

"We really need somebody outside to be in charge of who is going to investigate exactly what happened. What mistakes were made and was there a cover-up? Was there something else going on? We really need more answers and in order to get those answers, we need outside people. We need people chosen by parents, by students also, and by community members," one guardian said.

A former student has filed a police report. The teacher in question was fired, but no charges have been filed.

The superintendent remains on administrative leave as a result of the allegations.

The school said board representatives and lawyers will review the proposals and select the most qualified individual or firm for approval at the May 22 meeting in Bensenville.