Ferrero brings candy back to Marshall Field's

The sweet smell of chocolate has returned to the Marshall Field and Company building on State Street.

Candy giant Ferrero celebrated a grand opening Tuesday, decades after moving out of state.

Ferrero is known around the world for producing your favorite sweets like Butterfinger, Crunch Bars and Baby Ruth candy bars.

The historic Marshall Field and Company building on Washington will now house the Ferrero Innovation Center and North American Research and Development Labs.

The facility is the first of its kind in North America with R&D teams coming together to create treats for years to come.

"Ferrero Innovation Center and North America R&D Labs that we are cutting the ribbon on today only furthers our status as a premier food and innovation hub. Occupying 45,000 square feet in the historical Marshall Field Company building, the innovation center and R&D labs will host more than 125 employees," said Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Organizers say it will take a couple of years for the goodies to hit the shelves, but are excited to be in Chicago.