The Fest for Beatles Fans celebrates the legendary rock band this weekend in Rosemont

It’s a British Invasion at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare this weekend. You’ll find all things Beatles at The Fest for Beatles Fans, now in its 50th year. There’s merchandise from t-shirts, bags, and lunch boxes to mugs, music and memories.

Mark Lapidos, founder of the Fest For Beatles Fans, said he plans to share the incredible and unlikely story of how he met John Lennon.

Chris O’Dell, a former secretary to the Beatles and Apple Records, has incredible stories of her own that she’ll share at the fest.

Originally from Muncie Indiana, she was 20 years old, when she left Los Angeles for a job in London having no idea she’d one day count the Fab Four among her friends. She was also on a London rooftop for the Beatles legendary final concert and sang in the chorus for "Hey Jude". George Harrison even wrote a song about her called "Miss O’Dell".

Other special guests include Steve Holley, former drummer for Paul McCartney and Wings, Mickey Dolenz, singer and drummer for The Monkees who spent time with all the Beatles, and Randy Bachman, founding member of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive. He collaborated with Ringo Starr.

Local celebrities Terri Hemmert, legendary WXRT disc jockey and host of Breakfast with the Beatles, and Phil Angotti lead singer for Material Issue, who will be performing, will also be at the fest.

The Fest takes place Friday through Sunday at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare in Rosemont.

Tickets are available at TheFest.com.