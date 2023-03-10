Field Museum workers vote to unionize

Expand / Collapse search

CHICAGO - Workers at the Field Museum have voted to unionize. 

Nearly 300 workers will join the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31.

They are the second major museum in Chicago to join the union.

They filed union representation petitions with the National Labor Relations Board back in December. 

Employees have said wages and workload were factors in their decision to move forward with unionization efforts.