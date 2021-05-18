Fight at Oswego Portillo's drive-thru not racially motivated, police chief says

A viral video is the subject of an ongoing investigation after a customer and employee were involved in a physical altercation at a suburban Portillo’s drive-thru last weekend.

Officers responded to a fight at about 11:50 a.m. on Sunday in the 2800 block of Route 34, according to Oswego police.

Police say the altercation began when a 48-year-old customer spilled his milkshake in his car. An 18-year-old employee blamed the customer, police said. Statements and evidence show the argument then turned physical after the customer exited his vehicle.

Police said they are aware of a Facebook video that exists of the incident. In the video, a customer is seen kneeling on the neck of the Portillo's employee as workers beg for the man to stop.

Oswego police received another witness video and video from Portillo's, but they have not yet determined who started the fight.

The employee suffered a sprained elbow and hair was pulled from his head. He was transported and released from a local hospital.

The 48-year-old customer had injuries to his face. He voluntarily went to the Oswego Police Department to be interviewed.

Oswego Police Chief Jeff Burgner says this wasn't a racially-charged attack.

"Neither of the individuals that were involved in this incident had indicated to us that they felt it was racially driven," Burgner said. "It was important that we bring all of the facts that we can get ahold of in order to try and see where the investigation goes or whether charges will be filed or not."

Portillo's says they stand behind their employee and are helping police with their investigation.

Oswego detectives are expected to interview more witnesses. So far, no charges or arrests have been brought forth in the case.

Police are also asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any information to please contact the Oswego Police Department at 630-551-7300.