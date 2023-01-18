Final suspect sentenced to 33 years in prison for Aurora carjacking that left woman paralyzed

article

A third man was sentenced for the 2021 Aurora carjacking that left a woman paralyzed.

The Kane County State's Attorney says Darrell Frazier was sentenced to 33 years in prison.

Frazier pled guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking. The sentence is generally 18 years this offense, but a mandatory 15 years were added because a gun was used.

On January 16, 2021, Kimberly Weibring was eating in her car in a Wendy's parking lot when Frazier and three others pulled her out of her 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe, shot her and drove off with her car, Assistant State's Attorney said.

During the theft, they struggled with the victim, pushing and pulling her in an attempt to remove her from the vehicle.

Co-defendant Ishmail Gonzalez then fired at least three shots from a handgun and one bullet struck the victim.

Responding officers found Weibring on the ground. She is now paralyzed and may need to be in a wheelchair for the remainder of her life, according to police.

"That woman, 47-year-old Kimberly Weibring, is now permanently paralyzed from the waist down," Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said. "Let’s pause there for a moment to reflect upon this woman – who was minding her own business inside her car. She represents all of us who move through the world each day without harming anyone. Who, in a moment’s notice, become a victim of a violent crime at the hands of heartless evil-doers."

The victim's stolen Hyundai was recovered on January 20 in Harvey, police said. Detectives found bullet holes both inside and outside the vehicle.

Frazier must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence, according to state law. He will receive credit for 576 days served in incarceration. He was arrested in June 2021.

Frazier is the third and final person to be convicted and sentenced in the case.

Edward McGee previously pleaded guilty to the offense of aggravated vehicular hijacking and received a sentence of 35 years in prison.

McGee and Gonzalez were arrested in April 2021. McGee was 26 at the time of his arrest and Gonzalez was 16.

Gonzalez pleaded guilty to the offenses of aggravated battery with a firearm and armed violence and was sentenced to 40 years in prison. The fourth co-defendant was killed while committing an unrelated crime a short time after.