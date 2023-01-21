Fire breaks out at townhome in Crystal Lake, causing $30,000 in damage

A fire damaged a townhome in Crystal Lake on Saturday.

The fire in the home at 1264 Walnut Glen Drive started at 3:57 p.m.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department said the first fire unit on scene arrived within 3 minutes.

The occupants were at home and escaped without injury thanks to smoke detectors. They initially reported smoke in the attic, though the fire was located in the basement near the furnace.

The townhome sustained $30,000 in smoke, heat and water damage.

The townhome where the fire happened is uninhabitable, but three adjacent townhomes were still habitable and those residents have returned.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.