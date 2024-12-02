Fire breaks out at Crystal Lake home

A home caught fire, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage Monday morning in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

The first started around 1:15 a.m. at a single-story residence located at 5024 Meadowlark Court, according to the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department.

Firefighters arrived within 5 minutes but did not enter the home due to the size of the blaze. Water tankers were brought to the scene to put out the fire because of the limited number of fire hydrants in the area, officials said.

The fire was contained to the residence and no other buildings were damaged. The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department estimated a loss to the property of $375,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.