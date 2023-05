A fire was reported at a home in Roseland Monday afternoon.

SkyFOX was over the scene of the house fire at 108th and Edbrooke around 3:51 p.m.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the residence.

CREDIT: CFD

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire spread to two adjacent homes on both sides of the main fire building.

No injuries were reported.