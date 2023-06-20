Fire breaks out at Prospect Heights Subway restaurant, causing damage to adjacent businesses

A fire broke out at a Subway in Prospect Heights on Tuesday.

Crews responded to the blaze located at 1209 N Elmhurst Road around 12:37 p.m. The fire started in the backroom's electrical panel, officials said.

Nearby businesses were evacuated, and the fire caused significant damage to adjacent properties.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. No injuries have been reported.

Elmhurst Road and Hintz Road in the affected area will remain closed during the investigation.