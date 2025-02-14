West Rogers Park apartment fire: 6-year-old boy dead, mother and two firefighters injured

The Brief A 6-year-old boy died and his mother was injured in a fire that broke out on the first floor of a West Rogers Park apartment building Friday morning. Two firefighters were also hurt when stairwells collapsed as crews battled the extra-alarm blaze.



A child died and his mother, along with two firefighters, were injured in an extra-alarm blaze that broke out at an apartment complex Friday morning in West Rogers Park.

West Rogers Park apartment fire

The backstory:

The fire began around 11 a.m. in a 3.5-story building at 2744 W. Granville Ave., according to the Chicago Fire Department. About 100 firefighters responded to the scene.

The child, a 6-year-old boy, and his mother were found on the building’s first floor, where the fire started.

The mother was transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital for further treatment. The Cook County Medical Examiner has not released the child's name.

Two firefighters were injured when the building's stairwells collapsed. Their conditions are unknown.

Fire crews extinguished the flames in about 45 minutes. The building, which contained 12 to 15 occupied units, sustained extensive damage to its roof.

Residents remain uncertain when they’ll be allowed back into the building.

"They told us that we may not be able to go inside our apartments today because they have to finish investigating. They did cut our power off and the gas off," said Derricka, a resident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.